(WebFG News) - The World Bank is proposing lower minimum wages and greater hiring and firing powers for employers as part of a wide-ranging deregulation of labour markets deemed necessary to prepare countries for the changing nature of work. A working draft of the bank's flagship World Development Report - which will urge policy action from governments when it comes out in the autumn - says less "burdensome" regulations are needed so that firms can hire workers at lower cost. The controversial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...