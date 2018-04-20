(WebFG News) - Marshalls announced its intention to appoint Vanda Murray OBE to its board as a non-executive director and chair on Friday. The FTSE 250 stone and concrete paving and landscaping supplier said the appointment followed the announcement in October that Andrew Allner would be stepping down as chairman, and would also retire as a non-executive director during 2018. "We are delighted that Vanda has accepted the invitation to join Marshalls, as chair of the board and as a non-executive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...