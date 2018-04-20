(WebFG News) - Indivior has filed a new drug submission (NDS) with Health Canada's Therapeutic Drugs Directorate, it announced on Friday, for its 'SUBLOCADE' (buprenorphine extended-release) injection, for subcutaneous use for the treatment of moderate-to-severe opioid use disorder (OUD), as part of a complete treatment plan to include counseling and psychosocial support. The FTSE 250 drugmaker said Health Canada had granted Priority Review status for SUBLOCADE on 6 April, and if approved, the ...

