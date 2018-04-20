DSI announced today that M2C2 has chosen NoBlue and DSI to provide a warehouse solution centered around the NetSuite ERP.

M2C2, the manufacturer of Viyella Menswear, Peter England, Tootal and Rocola brands is a leading manufacturer of men's shirts, knitwear and accessories. M2C2 sought out a flexible, cloud-based ERP and warehouse management solution to back up their growth trajectory and cover all regulation requirements without compromising budget from their core business.

M2C2's legacy ERP was slowing business processes and holding them back from expansion. With their old system becoming unsupported and separate warehouse management needed, M2C2 sought out an ERP and WMS that allowed rapid implementation, seamless transition, end-to-end inventory visibility and one system of record across their entire business.

M2C2 selected NoBlue to implement a cloud-based ERP system, NetSuite, and chose DSI to provide a flexible and scalable solution to leverage their NetSuite investment and provide them with the inventory visibility they required. "DSI's native mobile applications and NetSuite allowed us to offer M2C2 the best solution that would easily fit the client's needs and their budget," said Ian Irwin, Managing Director, NoBlue.

Through DSI Direct for NetSuite apps, M2C2 is able to streamline their processes and optimize their supply chain. The native-built apps allow for increased inventory accuracy and productivity while providing M2C2 with a single system of record to enable quicker task completion and data sharing within the warehouse.

"NoBlue's experienced team of consultants and certified developers worked hard to make the transition and adoption of NetSuite systems a seamless experience. We are sure together, DSI and NoBlue will provide a native NetSuite solution to accommodate all of M2C2's needs," said Mark Goode, Chief Operating Officer, DSI.

About DSI

DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform company that provides mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About NoBlue

NoBlue, international 5Star NetSuite Partner, specialises in developing and implementing tailored cloud-based IT solutions for business. Their aim is to remove your business headaches with a single, flexible solution, making transition and adoption a seamless experience, allowing you to concentrate on your organisation. Visit https://noblue.co.uk/about to learn more.

About M2C2

M2C2 Group Ltd. is a menswear and accessories manufacturer based in Riddings, UK and is the home of brands Viyella Menswear, Peter England, Tootal and Rocola.

