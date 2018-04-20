DJ PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited 1Q 2018 Results

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Unaudited 1Q 2018 Results 20-Apr-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar April 20, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Unaudited 1Q 2018 Results Krasnodar, Russia (April 20, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces its unaudited 1Q 2018 results prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. During 1Q 2018 Magnit added (net) 275 stores. The total store base as of March 31, 2018 reached 16,625 stores (12,283 convenience stores, 242 hypermarkets, 210 "Magnit Family" stores and 3,890 drogerie stores). Selling space increased by 13.24% in comparison to 1Q 2017 from 5.15 million sq. m. to 5.83 million sq. m. Revenue increased by 8.08% from 266.98 billion RUR in 1Q 2017 to 288.56 billion RUR in 1Q 2018. Gross Profit increased from 69.82 billion RUR in 1Q 2017 to 71.90 billion RUR in 1Q 2018. Gross Margin in 1Q 2018 was 24.92%. EBITDA in 1Q 2018 was 20.50 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 1Q 2018 was 7.10%. Net Income in 1Q 2018 was 7.41 billion RUR. Net Income Margin in 1Q 2018 was 2.57%. According to Rosstat, CPI for the last 12M (April 2017 - March 2018) was 2.4% compared to 4.3% for the same period in the previous year. According to Rosstat, food inflation for the last 12M (April 2017 - March 2018) was 1.3% Y-o-Y vs 3.5% for the same period in the previous year. 1Q 2018 Monthly Operating Highlights: ************************************** January Y-o-Y, February Y-o-Y, March Y-o-Y, % % % New Store 61 n/a 67 n/a 147 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 26 n/a 40 n/a 92 n/a stores Hypermarkets 0 n/a (1) n/a 0 n/a Magnit 0 n/a 1 n/a 1 n/a Family Drogerie 35 n/a 27 n/a 54 n/a Stores Number of 16,411 n/a 16,478 n/a 16,625 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,151 n/a 12,191 n/a 12,283 n/a stores Hypermarkets 243 n/a 242 n/a 242 n/a Magnit 208 n/a 209 n/a 210 n/a Family Drogerie 3,809 n/a 3,836 n/a 3,890 n/a Stores New Selling 18.49 n/a 14.95 n/a 41.32 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 10.30 n/a 12.67 n/a 30.04 n/a stores Hypermarkets 0.00 n/a (5.90) n/a (1.99) n/a Magnit 0.00 n/a 0.95 n/a 0.53 n/a Family Drogerie 8.19 n/a 7.23 n/a 12.74 n/a Stores Total 5,773.43 13.77% 5,788.37 13.49% 5,829. 13.24% Selling 70 Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 3,968.36 14.70% 3,981.03 14.30% 4,011. 14.00% stores 07 Hypermarkets 701.62 2.86% 695.72 1.63% 693.73 1.34% Magnit 229.01 8.82% 229.96 10.16% 230.49 10.50% Family Drogerie 874.44 21.05% 881.67 21.75% 894.41 21.48% Stores Number of 328.46 9.72% 315.95 8.13% 360.31 7.71% Customers, million Convenience 277.98 10.54% 266.00 8.84% 303.28 8.29% stores Hypermarkets 19.18 0.45% 18.58 (0.40%) 21.54 0.21% Magnit 10.60 4.07% 10.28 5.15% 11.93 6.05% Family Drogerie 20.69 11.34% 21.10 8.86% 23.57 8.48% Stores Retail 91,649.1 7.58% 90,618.9 6.27% 102,65 9.09% Sales[2], 3 4 9.09 million RUR Convenience 69,887.4 9.26% 68,121.2 7.69% 77,291 10.32% stores 8 9 .68 Hypermarkets 10,713.5 (3.34%) 10,756.9 (4.48%) 12,386 (0.52%) 4 6 .39 Magnit 4,642.28 4.04% 4,672.58 4.76% 5,379. 9.01% Family 52 Drogerie 6,405.82 12.80% 7,068.11 12.33% 7,601. 14.08% Stores 49 Retail 1,613.90 13.59% 1,595.06 9.24% 1,799. 11.14% Sales2, 95 million USD[3] Convenience 1,230.68 15.36% 1,199.06 10.69% 1,355. 12.40% stores 18 Hypermarkets 188.66 2.05% 189.34 (1.82%) 217.17 1.35% Magnit 81.75 9.85% 82.25 7.68% 94.32 11.07% Family Drogerie 112.80 19.10% 124.41 15.47% 133.28 16.23% Stores 1Q 2018 Operating Highlights: ****************************** 1Q 2018 1Q 2018 Y-o-Y, % New Store 275 250 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 158 188 n/a stores Hypermarkets (1) 0 n/a Magnit Family 2 (5) n/a Drogerie Stores 116 67 n/a Number of Stores 16,625 14,309 n/a (EOP) Convenience 12,283 10,709 n/a stores Hypermarkets 242 237 n/a Magnit Family 210 189 n/a Drogerie Stores 3,890 3,174 n/a New Selling 74.76 80.32 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 53.01 66.22 n/a stores Hypermarkets (7.88) 0.87 n/a Magnit Family 1.47 (4.17) n/a Drogerie Stores 28.16 17.40 n/a Total Selling 5,829.70 5,147.99 13.24% Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,011.07 3,518.62 14.00% stores Hypermarkets 693.73 684.54 1.34% Magnit Family 230.49 208.59 10.50% Drogerie Stores 894.41 736.24 21.48% Number of 1,004.72 926.08 8.49% Customers, million Convenience 847.26 775.95 9.19% stores Hypermarkets 59.30 59.24 0.10% Magnit Family 32.80 31.20 5.12% Drogerie Stores 65.36 59.69 9.49% LFL Results Formats 1Q 2018 - 1Q 2017[4] # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience Stores 9,614 (0.07%) (3.76%) (3.83%) Hypermarkets 228 (2.96%) (1.96%) (4.86%) Magnit Family 173 (0.35%) (2.81%) (3.15%) Drogerie 2,947 4.53% (4.24%) 0.10% Total 12,962 (0.01%) (3.64%) (3.65%) 1Q 2018 Key Financial Results, million RUR 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 Growth Rate Net Sales 288,561.37 266,983.08 8.08% Convenience stores 215,300.46 197,282.06 9.13% Hypermarkets 33,856.90 34,797.73 (2.70%) Magnit Family 14,694.38 13,857.09 6.04% Drogerie Stores 21,075.42 18,634.44 13.10% Wholesale 3,634.21 2,411.76 50.69% Gross Profit[5] 71 902.52 69 822.56 2.98% Gross Margin, % 24.92% 26.15% n/a EBITDAR 33,090.23 31,621.20 4.65% EBITDAR Margin, % 11.47% 11.84% n/a EBITDA 20,500.38 20,995.41 (2.36%) EBITDA Margin, % 7.10% 7.86% n/a EBIT 11,727.76 12,910.15 (9.16%) EBIT Margin, % 4.06% 4.84% n/a Net Income 7,405.13 7,543.09 (1.83%) Net Income Margin, % 2.57% 2.83% n/a 1Q 2018 Key Financial Results, USD million[6] 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 Growth Rate Net sales 5,073.13 4,537.70 11.80% Convenience stores 3,785.15 3,353.05 12.89% Hypermarkets 595.23 591.43 0.64% Magnit Family 258.34 235.52 9.69% Drogerie Stores 370.52 316.72 16.99% Wholesale 63.89 40.99 55.87% Gross Profit 1 264.10 1 186.72 6.52% Gross Margin, % 24.92% 26.15% n/a EBITDAR 581.75 537.44 8.24% EBITDAR Margin, % 11.47% 11.84% n/a EBITDA 360.41 356.84 1.00% EBITDA Margin, % 7.10% 7.86% n/a EBIT 206.18 219.42 (6.03%) EBIT Margin, % 4.06% 4.84% n/a Net Income 130.19 128.20 1.55% Net Income Margin, % 2.57% 2.83% n/a Notes: 1) Net revenue in USD terms is calculated using the average exchange rate for the period. 2) This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016. 3) Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals and/ or percentage change due to rounding of decimals. Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,625 stores (12,283 convenience, 242 hypermarkets, 210 Magnit Family stores and 3,890 drogerie stores) in 2,764 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Based on management accounts [2] Excluding wholesale [3] Based on the average exchange rate for January 2018 - 56.7875 RUB per 1 USD, February 2018 - 56.8124 RUB per 1 USD, March 2018 - 57.0344 RUB per 1 USD [4] LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by March 1, 2017. [5] Starting in 2018 Magnit has revised its accounting policy and now includes Handling Costs into the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) section of the Income Statement. Previously, Magnit included Handling Costs into the Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) section. For the sake of comparison, Magnit has applied the same accounting change for Q1 2017 Gross Profit and Gross Margin figures in this press release. [6] Based on the average exchange rate for 1Q 2018 - 56.8803 RUB per 1 USD, 1Q 2017 - 58.8366 RUB per 1 USD ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5435 End of Announcement EQS News Service 676835 20-Apr-2018

