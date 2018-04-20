

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved slightly in April after weakening in the previous month, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 71.9 in April from 71.3 in March.



The financial situation expectation of household index fell to 90.2 in April from 90.6 in the prior month.



The sub-index for country's general economic situation expectations also worsened to 94.7 from 95.1.



Meanwhile, the number of people unemployed expectation index increased by 1.4 percent to 74.5 from 73.5. Similarly, the probability of saving index rose from 26.0 to 28.2.



