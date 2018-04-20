80 LEVEL Announces 10 Best Universities For Game Development Programs Around The World

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 80 LEVEL today launched its inaugural top-10 list of best universities around the world for video game development programs. Striving to be the leading resource for anyone in the gaming creative community, 80 LEVEL has compiled a comprehensive list of the "10 Best Universities for Game Development." The mini-site, to be updated annually, will help aspiring game developers find the best fit for the programs they're seeking with information on curriculum, educational staff, student success stories, and more.

To assist students interested in the world of video game development, 80 LEVEL analyzed more than 105 universities for both undergraduate and graduate programs, and these are the results for the top 10:

DigiPen Institute of Technology

University of Southern California

Michigan State

University of Southern Florida

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Full Sail University

University of California, Santa Cruz

Oklahoma Christian University

Carnegie Mellon University

Abertay University

"We hope the 80 LEVEL top-10 universities site becomes the go-to guide for future game developers to help them choose the school of their dreams," said Kirill Tokarev, co-founder and editor-in-chief of 80 LEVEL. "We put a lot of thought into the list, and we will continue to expand it and add relevant information as we update every year."

The 80 LEVEL top-10 universities scoring is based on over 15 criteria, divided into four categories, which enabled the team to analyze the schools, identifying the best of the best. To obtain the final rating of a particular university, results for each criteria were summarized, providing an overall rating for the university. The results of the calculations were compared with the published ratings by the Princeton Review and Game Designing, with similar yet diverse results. For more information, please visit http://universities.80.lv/

About 80 LEVEL

80 LEVEL is the best source of information about the gaming industry and its recent trends -- aimed at an audience of game developers, digital artists, animators, video game enthusiasts, CGI and VFX talent. The online publication offers readers the chance to learn about new workflows, tools and share their work. At its core, 80 LEVEL strives to be the most comprehensive resource to help multimedia artists of all kinds to evolve and develop their production pipeline.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679295/Gamedev_Best_Universities.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679294/80_LEVEL_Logo.jpg