(WebFG News) - Durex, Dettol and Strepsils maker Reckitt Benckiser reported sales growth continued in the first quarter where it left off last year, but confirmed negative pricing in its home and hygiene division. Net revenue of £3.1bn in the first three months of the year was up 23% on last year, thanks to the acquisition of infant formula and child nutrition business Mead Johnson Nutrition, or 3% higher on a proforma basis. On a like-for-like basis that excludes currency swings, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...