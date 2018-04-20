(WebFG News) - UK regulators will slap Barclays boss Jes Staley with a fine for attempting to uncover a whistleblower back in 2016. The bank said on Friday that the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority have concluded their investigations and found that his actions were a breach of his requirement to act with "due skill, care and diligence" and proposed that he pay a financial penalty. However, the FCA and PRA did not find that he acted with a lack of integrity or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...