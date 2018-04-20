The Hong Kong government will start discussing plans from early next week to give owners of residential and commercial rooftop solar PV systems the chance to sell surplus electricity to the grid.The city's Environment Bureau submitted a proposal to an environmental affairs panel under the Legislative Council earlier this week to establish a feed-in tariff (FIT) of HK$3/kWh (US$0.38) to HK$5/kWh, to facilitate sales of PV-generated electricity to local utilities, HK Electric and CLP Power. The proposed FIT would be offered through 2033, as part of a broader 15-year plan for the city's two major ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...