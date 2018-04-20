The next generation of solar PV modules will see different technologies combined at both the cell and module level. That was the main conclusion of a recent pv magazine webinar, powered by JinkoSolar. Overall, a great deal of interest from participants was generated. Here, Andrea Viaro, Head of Technical Service Europe for JinkoSolar, responds to their questions.For an EPC contractor five years ago, it was relatively clear which modules should be employed, with the focus more on the company, rather than the technology. The landscape, however, has changed, and become more complex as technological ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...