Witt/Kieffer International Will Serve Clients and Identify Top Talent in Today's Global Marketplace

Leading executive search firm Witt/Kieffer announced today its recent acquisition of Witt/Kieffer Ccentric Limited to create Witt/Kieffer International Limited. The agreement reflects the outright purchase of the entity from its joint venture partner, Ccentric Group of Australia, with which it had collaborated since 2015.

Serving clients in healthcare, education, and the life sciences with their executive recruiting needs, Witt/Kieffer International will be headquartered in London with the ability to conduct searches worldwide. Witt/Kieffer president and CEO Andrew P. Chastain will oversee business operations with full support from the Witt/Kieffer executive team and board as well as Witt/Kieffer International general managers Natalie Derry, based in the U.K., and Petra Klerken, based in Hong Kong.

"This move is about better serving global markets in our client industries. It allows us to realize goals that we have had since forming the joint venture and officially expanding our business internationally: to be a truly global executive search firm and to better support our clients in healthcare, education, academic medicine, and the life sciences, wherever their executive talent needs may exist," said Chastain. "Witt/Kieffer International will allow us to identify and find top executive leaders on a much broader scope and scale, and to go where client organizations need us. Today's executive talent marketplace requires that leading search firms have a global reach and expertise, which we have been building for many years now."

"For longstanding clients of our firm, we will continue to provide exceptional support in executive talent needs, as Witt/Kieffer has done in the U.S. for nearly 50 years," Chastain added.

About Witt/Kieffer International

Witt/Kieffer International serves the leadership needs of organisations in healthcare, academia and life sciences that help improve people's quality of life. We do this by searching globally for the best, most committed and most creative executive, clinical and academic leadership talent. For more information, please visit wittkiefferinternational.com.

About Witt/Kieffer

Witt/Kieffer is the preeminent executive search firm supporting organizations improving the quality of life, including those in healthcare, education, academic medicine, life sciences, and the not-for-profit sector. It also serves clients through its Board Services, Leadership Solutions and Information Technology practices, as well as its WK Advisors division, which specializes in connecting clients and emerging leaders who can move their missions and strategies forward. It serves clients globally with support of its Witt/Kieffer International affiliate. For more information, please visit wittkieffer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005041/en/

Contacts:

Goodman Media for Witt/Kieffer

Kelly Munzenberger, 212-576-2700

kmunzenberger@goodmanmedia.com