Top Analyst Firm Recognizes Kony for Being at the "Forefront of Mobile Application Development" with its Omnichannel Digital Experience and Low-Code Offering

Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital application and low-code platform solutions, today announced it has been named a "Leader" in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting an Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP), 2018-19 report. As a leader in the report, Kony was recognized for having "established a commanding market position with a comprehensive and capable product that is widely accepted as best-of-breed."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005127/en/

Ovum recognizes Kony for being at the "Forefront of Mobile Application Development" with its Omnichannel Digital Experience and Low-Code platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In the Ovum Decision Matrix, MADP solutions were evaluated across three dimensions: technical features, market execution, and market impact. Kony was recognized as a driver in the mobile application development market's move from a mobile-only to an omnichannel digital experience. In addition, Ovum recognized Kony's continued support for citizen developers with its low-code development environment. Ovum highlighted Kony's strengths including advanced omnichannel capabilities, ease of design, speed of deployment, expertise in consumer-focused verticals, and comprehensive training programs.

"Consumers, whether at work or for personal use, expect a seamless experience regardless of the device they use. Digital transformation isn't just about mobile anymore, but rather a holistic omnichannel digital strategy," said Burley Kawasaki, executive vice president of Products, Kony, Inc. "Being recognized as a leader by Ovum is a testament to Kony's dedication to helping businesses transform the digital experience for their customers and employees."

Low-code/no-code development has become a crucial part of MADP solutions, especially with the increasing demand from line of business for digital solutions. Kony is meeting this demand by helping both citizen developers and professional developers with a robust platform to quickly design, build and deliver apps to meet their business needs. According to the report, "The capabilities offered by the Kony platform support people with different levels of app development skills and experience."

Ovum notes, "Kony is the top performer in the ODM MADP and excels in all three dimensions of technology, execution, and market impact." Kony AppPlatform enables users to quickly design and deliver apps to phones, tablets, and desktops from a single code base. The integration of Kony Visualizer provides a unified IDE for designing rich user experiences, custom coding, prototyping, and low-code development. In addition, Kony also provides Kony Fabric, its mobile backend-as-a-service, spanning integration, authentication, push messaging, and offline data synchronization via thousands of prebuilt RESTful APIs and more than 100 data connectors.

Download a complimentary copy of the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting an Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP), 2018-19 Report.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low code and mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omnichannel applications. Built on the industry's leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omnichannel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony's cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA's MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005127/en/

Contacts:

Kony, Inc.

Jean Kondo, +1 510-823-4728

Jean.kondo@kony.com

or

Blanc & Otus

Suraya Akbarzad, +1 415-856-5132

Kony@blancandotus.com