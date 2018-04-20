Norway based project developer, Scatec Solar has posted consolidated revenue of NOK 289 million (US$37.1 milion) for the first quarter of 2018, and the company's EBITDA increased to NOK 212 million ($27.1 million), over the previous quarter's NOK 207 million. It attributes the improved financials to an increase in development and construction activity.Scatec Solar posted a consolidated revenue of NOK 289 million for the first quarter of 2018, increasing from the previous quarter's NOK 281 million ($36 million), and Q1 2017's NOK 276 million. The company's consolidated EBIT held steady at ...

