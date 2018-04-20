MetalNRG Plc - New Company Presentation

20th April 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

New Company Presentation

MetalNRG plc (NEX:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to inform shareholders that a new company presentation has now been added to our corporate web site. The presentation can be found at: https://www.metalnrg.com/investors/company-presentation

New Company Presentation:

MetalNRG has revised its company presentation to reflect the focus and direction of the Company going forward. The presentation outlines the Company's key objectives for 2018 and for the longer term drive.

The presentation was used to present the Company at:

ShareTalk - Thursday 19 April 2018

Held at 5.30pm ShareTalk hosted an Investor evening at the Côte Brasserie - St Paul's, 26 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7DR.

MetalNRG plc Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Gerritsen, undertook an investor presentation during which he provided an update on progress toward the Company's strategic business objectives.

The same presentation will also be used to outline the Company's objectives at;

UK Investor Show - Saturday 21 April 2018

MetalNRG plc will have an exhibition stand at the UK Investor Show 2018 which takes place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in central London from 9am until 5pm on Saturday21 April 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Rolf Gerritsen will also be undertaking a further investor presentation for event attendees.

Investors can register through the following link: https://www.ukinvestorshow.com/.

All shareholders are very welcome to attend the UK Investor show and we hope to see you at our booth.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.