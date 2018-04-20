(WebFG News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Friday as the pound fell back following dovish comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% to 7,356.93, while the pound was down 0.2% against the euro at 1.1386 and 0.3% lower versus the dollar at 1.4046 after Carney cast doubt on another interest rate hike in May. Speaking to BBC News the previous evening, Carney highlighted recent mixed UK data and said he didn't want to be "too focused on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...