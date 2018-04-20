

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is little changed in early trades Friday with investors treading cautiously and largely refraining from making significant moves.



The benchmark DAX index is down 12.20 points or 0.1 percent at 12,555.22.



The weak close in Asia and the overnight decline on Wall Street following a downward revision in revenue target by the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co appears to be weighing on the market.



The market is also digesting the data released by Destatis that showed Germany's producer price inflation to have risen to 1.9 percent in March from February's 14-month low of 1.8 percent. The rate was forecast to increase to 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.1 percent. Prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Lufthansa, down 2 percent, is the most prominent loser in the benchmark index. Continental AG is down 1.1 percent and Henkel is lower by about 1 percent. Deutsche Bank, Commerz Bank, Infineon and Merck are down 0.4 to 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom, Muench. Rueckvers, Adidas, Prosiebensat, Vonovia, Siemens and Allianz are up in positive territory, gaining 0.3 to 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX