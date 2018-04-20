Referring to the bulletin from Beijer Ref AB's annual general meeting, held April 5, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from April 24, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: BEIJ B Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0000112906 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: April 23, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011116508 First day of trading with new ISIN code: April 24, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact Beijer Ref AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.