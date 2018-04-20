LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas new principal partner for Swedish Open

The LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group is expanding its sponsoring partnership with the Swedish Open in Båstad by assuming the role as a principal partner for the prestigious tennis tournament.

"Last year's successful sponsor partnership with the Swedish Open in Båstad was a strategic effort to profile LeoVegas Sport and our offering in tennis. This venture whet our appetite, and we have therefore chosen to ramp up our sponsorship from Official Partner to become one of the Swedish Open's Principal Partners," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO.

Betting on tennis - especially live betting via mobile devices - is one of the gaming categories which in terms of turnover is growing the fastest in most of LeoVegas markets. Live betting puts high demands on technology and is well in line with LeoVegas' ambition to continuously deliver the best mobile gaming experience.

Louise Nylén, LeoVegas' Chief Marketing Officer, comments: "Our sponsoring partnership with the Swedish Open in Båstad strengthens our position as a relevant actor in sports and especially in tennis. Our ambition is to be at the forefront with our data-driven marketing and to combine this with collaborations and sponsorships that have a clear coupling to our offering. We are therefore looking forward to the Swedish Open, which will be an extension of an exciting summer in sport that will get off to a serious start in June with the FIFA World Cup."

The Swedish Open is an ATP 250 Series event held from 15-22 July in Båstad. Approximately 40,000 spectators are expected to attend the event. The tournament was played for the first time in 1948 and is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

