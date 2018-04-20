SBTech Wins Compliance Innovator of the Year Prize at the Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards 2018

LONDON, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Platform provider is rewarded for innovation and quality of implementation of regulatory frameworks across regulated markets

SBTech has once again strengthened its position as the leading provider of betting and gaming solutions in regulated markets by winning the prestigious Innovation of the Year prize at the Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards 2018.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679874/SBTech_Logo.jpg )



Recognizing the most forward-thinking companies that are best prepared for the impact of new regulations, the award is a credit to the work SBTech has carried out in implementing innovative processes to enhance compliance across regulated jurisdictions and its operator network.

Andrew Cochrane, SBTech Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "As a company, we are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious prize, which honours the vital work our compliance teams carry out in regulated markets."

"It is also very satisfying to see our long-term strategy of providing the most innovative solutions and services in regulated markets recognized by the industry, as it represents a long-standing, in-depth effort on the part of the group. The quality and breadth of our offering is complemented by the unrivalled expertise of our legal and regulatory teams in achieving full compliance in every jurisdiction, with a current focus on recently and newly-regulated markets like Portugal and Poland and, of course, territories which we hope will soon be regulated, such as the US."

Ollie Wood, Chief Commercial Officer at Gambling Compliance, added: "It's great to see such a proactive and forward-thinking company named Compliance Innovator of the Year. Regulatory procedures are growing in importance every year and this award reflects the modern solutions and services that SBTech provides. We look forward to seeing the group develop its compliance services and to it being nominated for more awards at our 2019 event."

Key aspects of the SBTech solution recognised by the jurors included:

Full integration of all compliance features with the company's Chameleon360 iGaming platform

High scalability, allowing for the fast and uninterrupted transfer of vast amounts of information from SBTech databases to regulatory authority vaults and operator databases

Real-time display of the Risk Score report to give operators full visibility

AML and Social Responsibility triggers ensuring operators are automatically alerted to suspicious activity or potential problem gambling

More than 60 operators rely on SBTech's Regulation Services in over 15 regulated markets, with new features constantly strengthening the culture of compliance across the network.

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 11 locations worldwide. Since 2007, SBTech has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving more than 50 licensees in over 20 regulated markets.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and iGaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: http://www.sbtech.com

For all press enquiries, please contact:

Jake Pollard

Director of Communications

Tel: +44-7462-453-492

Email: jake@sbtech.com

