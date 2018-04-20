

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE), a German energy utility, has resolved to grant due diligence for business activities in the Czech Republic and to provide selected information on the respective business activities.



Innogy, including its business in the Czech Republic, have attracted the interest of an investor, the group said on Friday.



innogy has also received expressions of interest for certain business activities in the divisions Renewable Energies, Retail, and Grid & Infrastructure.



The company said that the discussions are at an early stage and at this point in time it is open whether and on what terms offers for individual business activities will be submitted.



