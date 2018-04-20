

The euro declined against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The single currency dropped to an 8-day low of 1.2301 against the greenback, from a high of 1.2353 hit at 3:10 am ET.



The euro slipped to 132.41 against the yen and 1.5596 against the loonie, from its early highs of 132.97 and 1.5644, respectively.



Reversing from an early more than 3-week high of 0.8791 against the pound, the euro fell to 0.8752.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.20 against the greenback, 131.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the loonie and 0.86 against the pound.



