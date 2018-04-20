OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI) Introduces Diesel Engine Emission Reduction Technology to International Automakers

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2018 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK: OPTI) today announced the company has introduced the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer Performance & Emission reduction technology to several International Automakers for Global Emission & NOx reductions in Diesel Engine vehicles and equipment.

The patented technology has achieved USA compliance in multiple engine categories for both passenger and commercial vehicles and has been rigorously tested over the past 4 years of development and is now ready for worldwide introduction to the automotive industry.

Approximately 92% of the world's population lives in places where air quality exceeds WHO guideline limits, which leads to over 3.7 million deaths every year as a result of exposure to ambient (outdoor) air pollution. Transportation is a leading contributor to particulate air pollution exposure. Though the poor air quality in low to middle income countries suffer a disproportionately higher percentage of transportation pollution such as Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, technologies such as diesel "cheat chips" and an increased number of vehicles on the road in countries with high automotive emission standards still suffer poor air quality due to pollution. According to the WHO " Road transport is estimated to be responsible for up to 30% of particulate emissions (PM) in European cities and up to 50% of PM emissions in OECD countries - mostly due to diesel traffic."

Source: http://www.who.int/en/

http://www.who.int/airpollution/en/

OPTEC International is currently conducting fuel saver and emission reduction tests in several other countries around the world with potential future distributors, joint-venture partners, and fleet operators.

The OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer is manufactured by OPTIMIZED Fuel Technologies and is a patented advanced "plug and play" technology designed for modern computer-controlled gasoline and diesel engines eliminating or substantially reducing harmful emission gases while simultaneously increasing performance and optimizing fuel economy. www.optecmpg.com

