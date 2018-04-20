(WebFG News) - Womenswear retailer Bonmarche posted a drop in fourth-quarter store like-for-like sales on Friday, although online sales grew and the company said 2018 pre-tax profit will be in line with the board's expectations. LFL stores sales in the fourth quarter were down 11.1%, but online only sales were 31.2% higher. For the year to the end of March 2018, store LFL sales declined by 4.5%, while online sales were 34.5% higher. Bonmarche said the online segment maintained the strong growth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...