Kitron ASA: Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2018

(2018-04-20) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2018. 45 662 248 shares, amounting to 25.92 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 23 March 2018.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder and employee elected members:

Shareholder elected members:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman, re-elected)

Gro Brækken (re-elected)

Espen Gundersen (re-elected)

Maalfrid Brath (new)

Christian Jebsen (new)

Employee elected members:

Bjørn Gottschlich

Elisabeth Jacobsen

Tanja Rørheim

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.55 per share. The dividends will be distributed to Kitron ASA's shareholders as of the date of the General Meeting (as they appear in the shareholders' register as of 24 April 2018, based on normal T+2 settlements). Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend as from 23 April 2018. Record date: 24 April 2017. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 4 May 2018.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, CEO, tel: +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.4 billion in 2017 and has about 1 450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Kitron AGM Minutes_Protokoll 2018 ENG_NO (http://hugin.info/197/R/2185901/844866.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

