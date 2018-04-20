Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global cloud-based managed services market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005253/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cloud-based managed services market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts and actionable insights based on the latest data available.

The upgraded research report on cloud-based managed services market is an integral part of Technavio's cloud computing portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cloud computing market, covering latest developments, market trends, challenges, opportunity assessment, and competitive analysis in this field. Some of the topics covered include backup as a service, cloud-based PBX, and open stack.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global cloud-based managed services market projected the Americas to dominate the global cloud-based managed services market until 2020 owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based managed mobility services to boost workforce mobility. Also, factors such as the increased adoption of cloud-based solutions in the financial sector to improve productivity and customer experience were expected to result in the strong growth of this market in the Americas during the forecast period.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "A key factor driving the growth prospects of this market is the recent rise in cloud automation. In a competitive business scenario, automation helps in aligning business needs with IT, thus increasing the delivery speed of services for end users. Since it enables the intelligent use of data center infrastructure, the deployment of sophisticated services across data centers, cloud environments, and mobile devices becomes simplified."

Technavio's new report on the global cloud-based managed services market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global cloud-based managed services market? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Emerging market trends and forecasts

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global cloud-based managed services market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005253/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com