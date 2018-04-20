

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $170.6 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $393.7 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.7 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $3.21 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $213.7 Mln. vs. $196.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $3.21 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.40 - $7.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX