

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $211.3 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $158.1 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $1.21 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $211.3 Mln. vs. $158.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.03 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.65 - $2.71 Full year EPS guidance: $11.08 - $11.32



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX