The Gujarat state government has approved a 5 GW solar PV park, to be located in the Dholera Special Investment Region. The development of what will become the world's largest such project when complete, is seen as "crucial" on the back of Bangladesh's recent interest to procure 2 GW of solar energy from India.The chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani last week approved the installation of a 5 GW solar park in the Dholera Special Investment Region, which will be the largest such project in the world, when complete. Speaking to pv magazine, Dharmendra Kumar, solar analyst at IHS Markit, says ...

