

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $612 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $451 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.24 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $612 Mln. vs. $451 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.29 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $2.24 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX