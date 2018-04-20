

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) announced the company now expects full year adjusted EPS of $11.08 - $11.32, compared to previous guidance of $10.88 - $11.20. For the second quarter of 2018, the company expects adjusted EPS of $2.65 - $2.71.



First-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.61, a 24% increase from prior year. GAAP revenue increased 11% to $1.20 billion, adjusted revenue increased 9% to $1.20 billion, and organic revenue increased 6%.



Brian Jellison, Roper's CEO, said: 'Our software and network businesses continued their outstanding performance with superior cash flow, while our product businesses delivered exceptional growth and strong operating leverage.'



