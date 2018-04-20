

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $398 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $285 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.42 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



