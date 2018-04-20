Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global deep brain stimulation (DBS) market. This new report will provide actionable insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape in the context of the global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data available.

The upgraded research report on the deep brain stimulation market is an integral part of Technavio's patient monitoring devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on patient monitoring devices, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include anesthesia video laryngoscope, cerebral and tissue oximetry devices, and video laryngoscopes.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global deep brain stimulation marketprojected the Americas as the highest contributor in 2015 with more than 65% share. Factors such as the presence of leading vendors in the US helps them focus and market their products in the region. Also, surgeons and hospitals in the country are more adaptable to reforms in the healthcare industry, which will propel the growth prospects of the market in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the critical factors driving the growth of this market globally. With more than 450 million people worldwide affected by neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer disease, brain injuries, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and peripheral neuropathy, the market for DBS has a positive outlook in the coming years."

Technavio's new report on the global deep brain stimulation market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top drivers impacting market growth

Key emerging trends anticipated to impact the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global deep brain stimulation market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

