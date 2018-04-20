sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

123,86 Euro		-2,93
-2,31 %
WKN: A1CTQA ISIN: US8545021011 Ticker-Symbol: SWF 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,42
124,85
13:54
122,01
124,42
13:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC123,86-2,31 %