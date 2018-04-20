

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) on Friday raised its reported earnings forecast range for the full year 2018, while reiterating adjusted earnings guidance.



For fiscal 2018, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.40 to $7.60 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $7.80 to $8.00 per share, reflecting the charges associated with the Nelson Fastener Systems acquisition and one-time tax charge.



Meanwhile, the company reiterated adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $8.30 to $8.50 per share and its free cash flow conversion estimate of about 100 percent.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $8.43 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it successfully completed the acquisition of Nelson Fastener Systems for about $440 million in cash on April 2.



Further, the company executed a Equity Derivative Transaction during the first quarter to lock repurchase pricing on 3.2 million shares through March 2021 as part of its long-term strategy to return about 50 percent of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.



