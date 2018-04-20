

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased in February from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 2.2 billion in February from EUR 2.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in February and imports increased only by 0.3 percent.



During the first two months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 6.1 billion versus EUR 5.7 billion shortfall in the same period of 2017.



Both exports and imports climbed by 4.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



