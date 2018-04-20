

April 17, 2018



TBC Bank is Named 'the Best Bank in Georgia' by EMEA Finance magazine



TBC Bank has been named the Best Bank in Georgia 2017 by EMEA Finance magazine for the seventh consecutive year since 2011. This is a recognition of our strong financial performance, the best banking services and superior customer experience. In addition, TBC Bank's subsidiary, TBC Capital, has won the Best Investment Bank and the Best Broker in Georgia awards.



'We are extremely proud to continue to receive such important recognition from EMEA Finance magazine. This prestigious award is acknowledgement of our leading market position and continued commitment to excellence. We are also delighted that our subsidiary, TBC Capital, has been name the Best Investment Bank in Georgia for the first time and won the Best Broker in Georgia award for the second time,' commented TBC Bank's Chief Executive Officer Vakhtang Butskhrikidze.



About EMEA Finance EMEA Finance is a bi-monthly magazine focused on the financial markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Since its launch in 2008 the magazine has become a leading source of information for its executive-level audience across the financial services and corporate sectors. EMEA Finance Limited, the publisher of EMEA Finance, is an integrated publishing company focused exclusively on reporting on the financial community and happenings across the EMEA Region. More information is available about EMEA Finance's editorial endeavors, conferences and events on www.emeafinance.com.



About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC') TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.



TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.2% of loans and 39.8% of non-banking deposits as at 31 December 2017, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.



