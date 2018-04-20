

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.44 billion, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $10.39 billion from $9.49 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.89 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q1): $10.39 Bln vs. $9.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 - $8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $42.7B - $43.5B



