Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global secure digital card market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report encompasses a detailed qualitative analysis to provide actionable insights based on the latest data available. The study provides new insights for the forecast period based on a thorough analysis of the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the secure digital card market is an integral part of Technavio's embedded systems portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the embedded systems market, offering insights into components and systems like duplexers, microprocessors, and microcontrollers. Advances in embedded systems, such as higher memory capacities, faster processor speeds, and higher power capacities are resulting in the high level of competition in this market space. Some of the topics covered include power electronics, radio frequency identification, and fusion splicer.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global secure digital card marketprojected APAC to dominate the market during the forecast period. The presence of electronic giants like Samsung Electronics, Sony, and LG Electronics was identified as one of the primary reasons for the high revenue contribution from the region. Also, major players such as Nikon and Canon are also based in this region, leading to the increased adoption of SD cards.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The rising demand for robust and durable storage devices is one of the key growth drivers of the SD card market. SD cards are more durable compared to traditional storage devices, as SD cards have an operating shock rating of 2,000 Gs compared to 100-200Gs for conventional storage media in portable devices."

Technavio's new report on the global secure digital card market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key emerging trends anticipated to impact growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global secure digital card marketfor the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

