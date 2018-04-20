The "Europe Sulfate of Potash Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Sulfate of Potash market is expected to reach 2,114.35 thousand tonnes by 2025, from 1,498.00 thousand tonnes in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising global population and income growth in key emerging markets, reduction in arable land and chase for higher yields. On the other hand, increase in the trend of organic food consumption may hinder the growth of the market.

The Europe Sulfate of Potash market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Europe Sulfate of Potash market is segmented based on grade type into three notable segments; standard SOP, Granular SOP, Soluble SOP The Sulfate of Potash market is dominated by Granular SOP with 67.7% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period.

