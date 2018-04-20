The "Europe X-ray Detector Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe x-ray detector Market is accounted to reach USD 1,175.0 million by 2025 from USD 762.4 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe X-ray detector market is segmented into 4 product types, namely flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD). Europe x-ray detector market is dominated by FPDs with 66.8% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. FPDs are extremely sensitive and faster than a photographic film.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into medical imaging, dental imaging, security, veterinary, and industrial. Europe x-ray detector market is dominated by medical application with 68.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's), Clinics, and, ICU. Europe x-ray detector market is dominated by Hospitals with 52.3% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Varex imaging

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Canon Inc.

Amptek, Inc.

Moxtek, INC.,

Rigaku Corporation,

Teledyne Dalsa,

Detection Technology OYJ,

Thales Group,

Fujifilm Holdings,

Agfa-Gevaert

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe X-Ray Detector Market, By Type

7. Europe X-Ray Detector Market, By Application

8. Europe X-Ray Detector Market, By End User

9. Europe X-Ray Detector Market By Geography

10. Europe X- Ray Detector Market, Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Related Reports

