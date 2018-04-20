US-Präsident Donald Trump legt sich mit der Organisation erdölexportierender Länder (OPEC) an. "Looks like OPEC is at it again", twitterte Trump am Freitagmorgen (Ortszeit).

Der US-Präsident ergänzte: "With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High!" Gleichzeitig kündigte er Konsequenzen an: "No good and will not be accepted!" Seit Anfang 2016 steigt der Ölpreis kontinuierlich an. Am Freitag wurden für ein Fass der Ölsorte WTI rund 68 US-Dollar verlangt.