(WebFG News) - AIM-listed Ten Lifestyle has won a new contract with OCBC Bank, the second-largest financial services group in Southeast Asia, to provide concierge services to its high net worth clients as part of its Voyage Card Concierge programme. The contract, which is expected to have net revenue of between £250,000 and £2m annually, will see Ten provide members with a premium travel and lifestyle concierge service, including access to unique offers, benefits, and localised events, as well ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...