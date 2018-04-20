

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $605 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $3.02 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



