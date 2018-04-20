The "Europe Polyethylene Pipe Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Polyethylene pipes market is expected to reach 106.51 thousand tons by 2025, from 80.96 thousand tons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, high investments, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.

The Europe polyethylene pipes market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

Companies Mentioned

ISCO Industries

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

SABIC

TPL Plastech Limited

Arkema SA

DOWDUPONT

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Dura-Line Corporation

Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd.

ExxonMobil Corporation

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

BOREALIS AG

SILON S.R.O.

P.E.S. Co.

COMAP group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Polyethylene Pipe Market, By Type

7. Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market, By Application

8. Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market, By Geography

9. Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market, Company Landscape

10. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2w8wh/europe?w=4

