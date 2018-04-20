

20 April 2018 Bushveld Minerals Limited



('Bushveld' or the 'Company')



An invitation to Bushveld Minerals and Bushveld Energy's interactive webinar Vanadium 101 on May 3, 2018



Johannesburg, April 19, 2018 - Bushveld Minerals Limited (AIM:BMN), the AIM- listed integrated vanadium producer, and its 84 per cent owned subsidiary, Bushveld Energy Limited ('Bushveld Energy'), announced today that they will host a Vanadium 101 interactive webinar for the investment and media community on Thursday, May 3, 2018 13:00 (GMT+1), 14:00 (SAST). Pre-register and access the webinar here.



The webinar will be hosted by Fortune Mojapelo, CEO of Bushveld Minerals, and Mikhail Nikomarov, CEO of Bushveld Energy and will feature in-depth, independent research based insights on the vanadium markets, including:



* Vanadium characteristics and applications/usage * Vanadium production, consumption and market balance: recent trends and future expectations * Understanding demand drivers and their outlook, including:



* The impact of Chinese regulations on vanadium demand * How real is the energy storage opportunity for vanadium redox flow batteries? * Understanding the outlook for vanadium supply, including:



* What is the latent vanadium production capacity of vanadium slag producing steel plants? * What is the outlook for new primary production - greenfield or brownfield? * Outlook for vanadium prices going forward. How sustainable is the current vanadium price?



* What is the incentive price for new vanadium supply? * How real are the substitution risks for vanadium in the current vanadium price environment? * Bushveld Minerals - The leading vertical integrated primary vanadium producer



* Outline the Company's vanadium platform and strategy * Share insights from recent market learning trips to China This interactive webinar will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session and is expected to run for approximately 75 minutes. Details for the event are as follows:



Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018



Time: 13:00 (GMT+1) / 14:00 (SAST)



Please send any questions that you would like answered during the interactive session to info@bushveldminerals.com. Pre-register and access the webinar https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/i2wo6bk9 ABOUT BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED



Bushveld Minerals is an AIM-listed integrated vanadium producer with additional investments in coal, power and tin.



The Company's flagship vanadium platform includes a 59.1 per cent controlling interest in Bushveld Vametco Alloys (Pty) Ltd, a primary vanadium mining and processing company; the Mokopane Vanadium Project and the Brits Vanadium Project. The coal platform comprises the wholly owned Imaloto Coal Project, which is being developed as one of Madagascar's leading independent power producers. The Company's tin interests are held through its shareholding in AIM- listed AfriTin Mining Limited.



Bushveld's vision is to become a significant, low cost, integrated primary vanadium producer through owned high grade assets. This incorporates development and promotion of the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through Bushveld Energy, the Company's energy storage solutions provider. Whilst the demand for vanadium remains largely anchored in the steel industry, Bushveld Minerals believes there is strong potential for an imminent and significant global vanadium demand surge from the fast-growing energy storage market, particularly through the use and adoption of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries.



The Company's approach to project development recognises that, whilst attractive project economics are imperative, they are insufficient to secure capital to bring them to account. A clear path to production within a visible timeframe, low capital expenditure requirements and scalability are important factors in ensuring a positive return on investment. This philosophy is core to the Company's strategy in developing projects.



Detailed information on the Company and progress to date can be accessed on the website: www.bushveldminerals.com.



About Bushveld Energy Limited



Bushveld Energy Limited, an 84 per cent owned subsidiary of Bushveld Minerals Limited, is an energy storage solutions provider focusing on the African market, with registered offices in Mauritius and a wholly owned subsidiary in South Africa. Bushveld Energy recognises that electricity in Africa presents both paramount potential for social transformation and an immense commercial opportunity.



Launched in 2016, Bushveld Energy is focused on developing and promoting the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through application in vanadium redox flow batteries. Its near term strategy is to deploy several VRFB systems as part of its longer term vision to become a significant electricity storage provider in Africa by 2020, meeting the demand for utility scale energy storage in Africa by leveraging South Africa-mined and beneficiated vanadium.



http://www.bushveldenergy.com



Vanadium 101 Final_ Website: http://hugin.info/176020/R/2185930/844879.pdf



