

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $525 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $279 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $7.83 billion from $6.89 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. $347 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $7.83 Bln vs. $6.89 Bln last year.



