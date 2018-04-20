

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $396 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.51 billion from $3.44 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $396 Mln. vs. $298 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX