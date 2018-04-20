Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive intelligence study on the food packaging industry. A renowned client in the food packaging industry wanted to understand the demand-supply relationship and efficiently suggest appropriate measures to improve their service efficiency.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, "The ideal way to understand the present market scenario is through profiling the competitors and their respective position in the packaging industry with the help of an effective competitive intelligence solution."

Even with the growing pressures and sluggish economic growth, organizations in the food packaging industry are concentrating on capitalizing on technologies to expand the shelf-life of the products. The food packaging market can be divided into applications such as dairy items, convenience foods, confectionary items, and vegetables. As the world is facing quick changes in the lifestyle and food preferences, leading firms are building new production facilities to keep up with the modern trends in the market. The growth of the food packaging industry is driven by factors like the increasing disposable income of the people, the rising demand for ready-to-eat products, and growing awareness about packaged foods.

The competitive intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find the modern packaging trends and gather and evaluate actionable information about the competitors and their product offerings to plan a robust business strategy.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Determine the demand for the products and services

Judge the market's likely response to a new entrant

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining a quick and concise view of the market

Making better decisions on their product positioning and marketing strategy

