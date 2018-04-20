The "Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe topical skin adhesive market is expected to reach USD 254.50 million by 2025, from USD 136.41 million in 2017 growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe topical skin adhesive market is segmented on product type into 2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, n-butyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, 2-ethyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, and methyl cyanoacrylate adhesive. In 2018, 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive segment is expected to dominate the Europe topical skin adhesive market with 50.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 130.98 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into surgical incisions, trauma-induced lacerations, burn and skin grafting, wound closure, chronic wounds, and others. In 2018, surgical incisions segment is expected to dominate the Europe topical skin adhesive market with 38.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 99.48 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Ethicon U.S., LLC (subsidiary of Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Pfizer

connexicon medical

Chemence Medical, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

GluStitch Inc.

Meyer-Haake GmbH

Beijing Compont Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Cartell Chemical Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Product Type

7. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Application

8. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By End-Users

9. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Distribution Channel

10. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Geography

11. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

