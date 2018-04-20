The "Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe topical skin adhesive market is expected to reach USD 254.50 million by 2025, from USD 136.41 million in 2017 growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Europe topical skin adhesive market is segmented on product type into 2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, n-butyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, 2-ethyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, and methyl cyanoacrylate adhesive. In 2018, 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive segment is expected to dominate the Europe topical skin adhesive market with 50.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 130.98 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The market is segmented on the basis of application into surgical incisions, trauma-induced lacerations, burn and skin grafting, wound closure, chronic wounds, and others. In 2018, surgical incisions segment is expected to dominate the Europe topical skin adhesive market with 38.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 99.48 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Ethicon U.S., LLC (subsidiary of Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.)
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
- Pfizer
- connexicon medical
- Chemence Medical, Inc.
- Adhezion Biomedical
- GluStitch Inc.
- Meyer-Haake GmbH
- Beijing Compont Medical Devices Co., Ltd.
- Cartell Chemical Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Product Type
7. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Application
8. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By End-Users
9. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Distribution Channel
10. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, By Geography
11. Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market, Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w5q7c4/europe_topical?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005325/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Adhesives and Sealants