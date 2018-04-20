

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co (GE) reported first-quarter consolidated adjusted EPS of $0.16 compared to $0.14, prior year. Adjusted EPS rose 14% with strong performance in Aviation, Healthcare, Renewables, Transportation, & Corporate partly offset by lower Power, Oil & Gas, & GE Capital earnings. First-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.04 compared to $0.01. Earnings from continuing operations increased to $440 million from $52 million. First-quarter adjusted Industrial earnings per share was $0.18, up 29% from prior year.



First-quarter total revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $28.66 billion. Industrial revenues were up 9% to $26.5 billion. Organic revenues for Industrial segments were down 4%. Power segment revenue was $7.2 billion, down 9%. The company said the Power segment is making progress on cost actions and operational and services execution, but the industry continues to be challenging and is trending softer than its forecast. BHGE (Oil & Gas) revenues were $5.4 billion, up 74% reported and down 14% organic. Aviation revenues in the quarter grew 7% to $7.1 billion.



GE CEO John Flannery said, 'The first quarter is a step forward in executing on our 2018 plan and we are seeing signs of progress in our performance. Industrial earnings, free cash flow, and margins all improved year over year. We reduced Industrial structural costs by $805 million and are on track to exceed our cost reduction goal of $2 billion in 2018. We are working to resolve legacy matters in our discontinued operations, and we recorded a reserve of $1.5 billion related to the WMC FIRREA investigation. We are making significant progress on the $20 billion of dispositions planned for 2018 & 2019. There is no change to our framework for 2018.'



For 2018, GE continues to project consolidated adjusted EPS of $1.00-1.07; and adjusted Industrial FCF in a range of $6-7 billion.



